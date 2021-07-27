SINDA MAN COMMITS SUICIDE AFTER HITTING MAN WHO IMPREGNATED HIS DAUGHTER

Sinda ~ Tue, 27 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 43-year-old man of Sinda District has committed suicide after hitting a man who impregnated his daughter with a stick.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu said John Daka of Mbwindi village in chieftainess Nyanje’s hanged himself near the village.

Mr Lungu said the incident occurred on July 23, 2021 around 22:00 hours.

He said brief facts are that on Friday around 21:00 hours when Daka arrived at his home after an outing, he found Peter Mwale aged 20 years who impregnated his daughter.

“The deceased picked a stick and hit Mwale in the head and he sustained cuts and he fainted, he was later rushed to Kalindawalo Hospital in Petauke. Daka, now the deceased, upon seeing that, he ran away and he was found dead hanging in a tree by his 14-year-old on Saturday,” Mr Lungu said.