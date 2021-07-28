HH CONFESSED TO ME THAT PF IS DOING WELL IN IMPLEMENTING VIABLE ECONOMIC POLICIES – CK

Lusaka ~ Wed, 28 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) founder member Chishimba Kambwili has revealed that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema confessed to him on more than one occasion during their alliance that the PF is implementing good economic policies.

And Mr Kambwili has asked Zambians to turn up in numbers on August 12 and vote for the ruling party because it is pro-poor.

Speaking during the PF virtual rally today, Mr Kambwili said the opposition UPND is failing to acknowledge the massive economic gains recorded under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu because of envy and nothing else because their leader had told him that PF was doing well in its economic policies.

Mr Kambwili said he understands how envious Mr Hichilema was because he had worked with him for a long time.

He urged Zambians not to be deceived by the campaign messages of the UPND of a better Zambia because the ruling party was already doing everything that needs to be done to attain a vibrant economy.