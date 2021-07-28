INVESTORS HAVE CONFIDENCE IN LUNGU’S LEADERSHIP, THAT’S WHY KWACHA IS GAINING – LUMPA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 28 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

FINANCIAL expert Charity Lumpa has attributed the recent appreciation of the kwacha against major foreign currencies to investor confidence in the leadership of President Edgar ChagwaLungu and the Patriotic Front (PF).

Speaking during a PF virtual rally held today, Ms. Lumpa, a former bank executive, said President Lungu has demonstrated unwavering commitment to ensuring economic stability even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said this has reinvigorated investors’ confidence to pump money in the Zambian economy, resulting in an abundant supply of the United States Dollar, and increased demand for the kwacha.

And Ms. Lumpa is certain that the kwacha will strengthen further, following an auction of Treasury Bills last week by the Zambian government.

Ms. Lumpa was also PF aspiring Parliamentary candidate for Lusaka Central constituency on the ruling party ticket.