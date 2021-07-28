JOB OPPORTUNITY

RECRUITMENT OF PROGRAMMES MANAGER

Internews Zambia is seeking to recruit a qualified Programmes Manager to provide services to its project in Zambia.

JOB TITLE​​: Programmes Manager

JOB TYPE​​: Full-time

LOCATION​: Lusaka, Zambia

SUPERVISOR​: Chief of Party (COP)

SUPERVISES​: Project staff as assigned

Overview: The Programs Manager will support the Organization in all aspects of program management and implementation at a strategic level and at an operational level. S/he will be responsible for oversight of program activities, reporting and sub-grants. S/he will support the project on technical issues, programs management and operations in response to the project needs. The Programs Manager will also ensure timely delivery of activities, quality control and the overall responsiveness of technical assistance. The Programs manager also works with other Internews staff in the regional office in Kenya and at HQ in the USA. This is a position which requires sound technical knowledge and skills of USAID projects.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following:

• Develop and maintain a keen understanding of the media in Zambia.

• Work with the project team and partners to design innovative strategies and activities that build the capacity of individual media outlets and media associations, and strengthen the media and digital sectors holistically.

• Coordinate activity implementation with program staff.

• Ensure civil society and private sector are involved in all activities.

• Support clear internal and external communication in Zambia. Draft and revise activity reports, communications materials, social media posts and other program documents.

• Work in cooperation with program staff to identify youth and women needs (e.g media literacy) and strategies to address them.

• Supervise a team of experienced media advisors, media trainers and consultants to deliver high quality media training and mentoring (online and offline) in strategic communications, campaign planning and delivery, and social media.

• Cultivate relationships with relevant local and international governmental actors, media, partners and agencies and represent the project to the Zambian government, the project funder, and other donors.

• Support the project and senior administrative and finance staff to ensure compliance with organizational and donor rules and regulations;

• Analyze project results and the implementation of successes

• Develop plans for improvement/expansion of activities, as assigned;

• Additional assignments and initiatives as necessary, requested by the project lead and/or senior management.

QUALIFICATIONS (qualified and experienced Zambian female applicants are encouraged to apply)

• Extensive media development experience in Zambia and /or the SADC region, including working with media organizations, media associations, and providing senior program management (familiarity with media business management, or with media law) preferred.

• A successful track record in supervising, designing, managing and implementing technical assistance for donor-funded media projects and proven ability to develop, implement, and monitor work plans, training plans, monitoring and evaluation plans, and procurement plans.

• 5 years of progressively media and /or journalism practice in Zambia.

• Advanced degree (preferably master’s or higher) in media studies, journalism, communication, social sciences, international development, or a related field

• Experience as a manager or trainer with professional capacity-building programs for journalists and media outlets and strong knowledge of new media preferred.

• Demonstrated mentoring abilities and experience supporting senior managerial staff

• Experience with USAID- and/or US government-funded programs strongly preferred

• Strong interpersonal and communication skills, excellent written and spoken English

• Proven management skills in an offline and online environment; including excellent time management skills

• Solid experience with social media and analytic tools

• Experience in starting up new media businesses, testing new media and news dissemination tools.

(Qualified and experienced Zambian female applicants are encouraged to apply)

• Please email your CV and cover letter to ZM-recruitment@internews.org by 5PM, by 9 August 2021.