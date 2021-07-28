KAMBWILI CAUTIONS ZAMBIANS: “DON’T MAKE MISTAKES LIKE MALAWIANS, DO THE RIGHT THING ON AUGUST 12”

Lusaka ~ Wed, 28 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF founder member Chishimba Kambwili has cautioned Zambians against making mistakes Malawians made by voting in a new party.

Speaking during the party’s virtual rally this afternoon, Mr Kambwili said Malawians are regretting the decision they made to vote in a new government as they are now coming to buy commodities in Zambia.

“People from Malawi were told by the new President that if he is elected, he will cut travels, but today he is the one moving with relatives,” Mr Kambwili said and warned Zambians not to make the same mistake by listening to the lies from the opposition.

He said the promises being made by UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema are fake as none of the things he’s saying will ever come to pass.