PACRA SPEAKS ON GO-LIKE: WE DON’T REGULATE BUSINESSES ADVISES ZAMBIANS TO BE CAUTIOUS WITH ONLINE BUSINESSES

Lusaka ~ Wed, 28 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Parents and Companies Registration Agency PACRA says it has received numerous calls for help in ascertaining the existence of Golike Online Services, a business that has allegedly swindled some members of the public.

Golike Online Services was registered at PACRA as a business Name on 22nd April 2021.

PACRA Registrar and CEO Anthony Bwembya said the mandate of the institution does not extend to regulation of businesses.

“The public may wish to note that the Parents and Companies Registration Agency Act No 4 of 2020 mandates PACRA o register businesses and operate a registry for business entities and intellectual property. The mandate does extend to regulation of the operations of businesses. The regulation of registered business is conducted by regulators of the sectors in which the businesses operate. PACRA, however offers business verification services as well as access to Information pertaining to businesses through computer printouts,” Mr Bwembya said.

He said the length of time a business has been in operation may establish some form of goodwill.

“In addition, a computer printout will provide information of who the owners of the business are, correct details and location of business registered for. In this particular instance, the nature of business for Golike Online Services was information and communication, in particular, publishing activities,” Mr Bwembya said.

“Our advise to members of the public is therefore, to ensure that they conduct a due diligence exercise before partnering with any business, regardless of the fact that the business is registered with PACRA.”

This is according to a statement issued by PACRA business development manager Vaida Njobvu.