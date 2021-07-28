PF MANIFESTO PUTS ZAMBIANS FIRST; BA UPND HAVE PRIORITISED FOREIGNERS – DR BANDA

Lusaka ~ Wed, 28 July, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Member of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Dr Canisius Banda has revealed that while the ruling party is putting Zambians first in its manifesto, UPND is busy prioritizing foreigners.

Dr Banda advised UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to let President Edgar Lungu continue on his development trajectory.

The former UPND Vice President maintained that most of the things the opposition party is promising have already been done by the PF government under the leadership of President Lungu.

He said this during the PF Virtual Rally in Lusaka today.