THERE’S NO WIND OF CHANGE IN ZAMBIA – VINCENT MWALE

Chipata ~ Wed, 28 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Tisanamizidwe boza, there is no wind of change, says Eastern Province PF presidential campaign coordinator Vincent Mwale.

Mr Mwale said more people were defecting to PF from UPND.

“When the President is moving in Lusaka, you can’t compare the opposition with President Lungu in Lusaka; when he goes to Kanyama, when he goes to Mandevu. Now because he wants to protect people’s lives from COVID-19, he does not do that often, he doesn’t want to go out because he is attracting too much crowd because he is scared that he might be putting people at risk of COVID, he has actually applied a lot of breaks because he attracting a lot of people. There is no wind of change in Lusaka, don’t be cheated tisanamizidwe boza there is no wind of change on the Copperbelt,” he said.

Mr Mwale said President Lungu will win the forthcoming elections with

a big margin.

“What I can tell you is that, where there is a wind of change, it can be seen but we should not cheat ourselves there is nothing like that, 14 days from now, President Lungu will win these elections. In 2015, he told people that I am winning these elections, they doubted but he won and all those who were doubting were puzzled, he told people in

2016 I am winning, he won, fair, square and clean. Similarly, even now, the President is telling us and I am telling you that I have been privileged to move round with the President to all the provinces, that

man is loved, that man has so much attraction to the people,” he said.

Mr Mwale was speaking when he featured on political hour programme on Breeze FM yesterday.