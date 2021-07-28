VOTE FOR US, WE WILL BRING MORE DEVELOPMENT HERE, LUO TELLS KASEMPA HEADMEN

Kasempa ~ Wed, 28 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) Presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo has assured headmen in Kasempa District in North Western Province of massive development if the ruling party is voted back into office.

Speaking when she met some headmen in the province as part of her campaign trail, Prof. Luo said the PF was cognizant of the needs that the province has and was ready to deliver upon being re-elected to office.

She cited the rehabilitation of the road network as one of the areas that the PF would immediately embark on, if given another five years to govern.

And the headmen in the district have pledged to sensitise their subjects to ensure that they vote for the PF.

They said the province witnessed significant development when it was represented by a member of Parliament from the ruling party, but that since the opposition ‘took over’, there has hardly been any development.

Prof. Luo is in Northwestern Province to drum up support for the PF Presidential candidate Edgar Chagwa Lungu, and was accompanied by PF aspiring candidate for Kasempa Constituency Ormond Musonda and former Lands minister Jean Kapata.