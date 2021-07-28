“WELL DONE”: ECL CONGRATULATES ZNS ON SUCCESSFUL RECRUITMENT OF OVER 1,000 OFFICERS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 28 July, 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the Zambia National Service (ZNS) commandant Lt-Gen Nathan Mulenga on the successful recruitment, training and pass-out of 1,051 recruits at the ZNS training school in Kabwe about two weeks ago.

President Lungu said in his Facebook post today that the move is testament of the country’s drive to create quality jobs for Zambians.

“I wish to congratulate the Zambia National Service (ZNS) commandant Lt-Gen Nathan Mulenga and his staff on the successful recruitment, training and pass-out of 1,051 recruits at the ZNS training school in Kabwe about two weeks ago,” he said.

“This is testament of our drive to create quality jobs for our citizens. I equally congratulate the conscripts and urge them to be patriotic and diligently serve their country. The wing that you have joined has continued to play a key role in the country’s food security through its agricultural production, as well as keeping our borders secure.”

The President said government has also continued to improve the living and working conditions of men and women in uniform as well as providing them with the necessary skills and equipment to better carry out their work.

He added that this is evidenced by the hundreds of houses that have been built for the defence forces in various parts our country.

The Head of State has urged the recruits to serve the country with pride.