9 ARRESTED IN MONGU FOR POSSESSING DANGEROUS WEAPONS

Mongu ~ Thur, 29 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Mongu District have arrested Nine persons in connection with being in possession of dangerous weapons that were found in their custody near a cemetery.

Deputy Police spokesperson Danny Mwale that this was after a tip-off from members of the public that unknown people had constructed a reed house at old Shoprite cemetery located within Mongu District.

“On July 28, 2021 at around 01:00 hours, Police swung into action and conducted a search which resulted in the recovery of two AK 47 Assault Rifles with 27 rounds of live ammunition, 16 rounds of live ammunition for a short gun, 30 pamphlets of seditious materials and K4,800 money in cash.

Nine suspects where picked in the process who included a known ex-convict and Eight others,” Mr Mwale stated.

He stated investigations into the matter have intensified while the suspects are in Police custody.