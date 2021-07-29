JOB OPPORTUNITY



RECRUITMENT OF FINANCE AND ADMINISTRATION MANAGER

JOB TITLE​: Finance and Administration Manager (FAM)

JOB TYPE​: Full-time

LOCATION​: Lusaka, Zambia

SUPERVISOR​: Chief of Party

Overview: The FAM is responsible for all financial and administrative operations with Internews in Zambia. S/he will work closely with the Internews Zambia Chief of Party (COP), with the Internews Zambia operations and overall finance staff, and with other Internews staff in Internews regional office in Kenya and in HQ. The position which requires sound technical knowledge and skills in the financial management, administration, and staff management.​

MAIN DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Accounting

• Prepare end month financial and accounting reports using Business World ERP.

• Responsible for cash and bank reconciliations, oversees and monitors business advances to the project staff, vendors’ vetting, and accruals.

• Ensure proper supporting documentation is provided for all transactions and that Internews accounting policies and procedures are properly implemented.

• Oversees the maintenance of finance and accounting files.

• Oversees the maintenance of the assets inventory.

Finance

• Ensure proper supporting documentation is provided for all transactions and that Internews financial policies and procedures are properly implemented. Work closely with the Chief of Party, Regional Program Accountant, Regional Business Manager and Internews Headquarters Finance Team to ensure that projects are compliant at all levels of funders’ financial rules and regulations.

• Maintain and send financial projections monthly to the COP.

• Prepare budgets, modifications and forecasting jointly with the COP.

• Ensure all projects are covered by funders’ obligations.

• Coordinate and maintain a cash flow forecasting system based on program needs.

• Assess and compile all cash needs of the projects, and prepare and submit Wire Transfer Requests to the COP.

• Supervise the delivery of funds to the various project locations as required.

• Review all payment requests, verify and validate all documents submitted for payment.

• Conducts banking transactions. Maintain banking files.

• Provide training as necessary to the staff under his/her supervision.

Administration

• Maintains an updated list of all vendors: suppliers of good and services, consultants, employees, and their current contracts and pending payments.

• Maintains filing about funders’ agreements and their modifications and provides the COP and project managers with key information about the awards they are in charge.

• Works closely with Internews Grants & Contracts Department about all contracting issues.

• Ensures the procurement policy is strictly adhered to. Prepares Procurement Orders’ supporting documentation and submits them to the HQ Grant and Contracts Department for approval.

• Trains admin staff on Internews procurement procedures as necessary, and oversees procurement compliance for goods and services.

• Supervise supply and logistical support for operations. Supervise office vehicles.

Human Resources

• In consultation with the COP, supports hiring process with advertising for new positions, interviews and selection.

• Processes contracts and other recruitment documents for newly appointed staff.

• Prepares orientation program for newly appointed staff.

• Assists managers in setting up goals and key result areas for staff motivation and performance feedback.

• Liaise with Regional Office and HQ on matters relating to Human Resources.

• Maintains and updates staff personal records.

• Implements annual staff leave plan.

• Ensure timely completion of monthly timesheets by Staff.

• Initiate staff probationary and annual performance appraisals.

• Process work permits for expatriate staff.

Sub-Grants Management

• Provide Support in the monitoring of sub-grants and sub-contracts.

• Ensure support is effectively given to Internews sub-grantees and partners with budget preparation, financial implications and budget reporting preparation.

• Ensure compliance by all sub-grantees to Internews and any donor, including United States government regulations.

• Perform other duties as assigned by the Chief of Party, the Regional office, and HQ offices.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Degree in Accounting and/or Financial Management, or equivalent.

• At least 4-5 years of operational/financial experience, preferably in a business or not-for-profit environment.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

• Excellent written and spoken English communication skills.

• Excellent Information technology skills (including Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and Finance systems).

• Willingness and ability to learn and apply new concepts and systems, including new financial and administration software as appropriate.

• Respect for confidentiality; affinity with Internews core values, objectives and beliefs.

• Team management and coordination skills.

• A flexible and enthusiastic approach to work with the ability to be part of a team.

• Excellent organizational skills. Demonstrated ability to follow tasks through to completion.

• Self-starter. Ability to work independently.

• Multi-tasker; capable of working on multiple projects at one time.

• Ability to keep accurate records and statistics.

• Attention to detail and a conscientious attitude.

• Awareness of administrative and financial regulations and how to apply them to daily workflows.

(Qualified and experienced Zambian female applicants are encouraged to apply)

• Please email your CV and cover letter to ZM-recruitment@internews.org by 5PM, by 9 August 2021.