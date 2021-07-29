PRESIDENT LUNGU IS A GOOD LEADER, HE HAS DEVELOPED EVEN AREAS THAT DIDN’T VOTE FOR HIM – PILGRIM

Lusaka ~ Thur, 29 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

FORMER United Party for National Development (UPND) vice president Canisius Banda says Zambians have every valid reason to vote the PF back into power because of the good and sustainable economic policies being implemented by the ruling party.

Dr. Banda said under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, Zambia has, and continues to record tangible development in various sectors of the economy, which includes steady power supply, citizen empowerment programmes, and most recently, the appreciation of the kwacha against international convertible currencies.

He was speaking during a programme on Radio Christian Voice.

He said President Lungu has worked hard to ensure that the country no longer experiences load shedding, by completing and commissioning viable power generation projects.

And Dr. Banda has lauded President Lungu for being an embracing leader and taking development to all parts of the country, including where he got hardly any votes in the 2016 elections.

“He (President Lungu) has taken electricity to Dundumwezi despite receiving very few votes in 2016”, he said.

Dr. Banda warned Zambians against voting for opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, whom he said cannot be trusted to run the affairs of the country, evidenced by his mismanagement of the privatisation process.