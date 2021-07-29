UPND CADRES FIGHT IN MANSA AFTER REPORTS THAT OTHERS WERE TO JOIN PF

Mansa ~ Thur, 29 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Mansa have arrested and charged four suspected members of United Party for National Development for fighting among themselves following reports that others were on the verge of defecting to PF.

Police deputy spokesperson Danny Mwale stated that the youths were charged with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm and Unlawful Confinement.

Mr Mwale stated that the police acted after they received a report that some suspected UPND members were fighting amongst themselves at their campaign house situated in Kabuta area within Mansa District.

He stated that police rushed to the scene and found Seven people locked inside one of the rooms.

Mr Mwale stated that the incident occurred around 15:00 hours yesterday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that seven suspected UPND members gathered at a house in Spark Extension with a view of defecting from their party to the Patriotic Front. Upon receiving the report of their defection, the suspected UPND security followed them and started beating them up. They later took them to their campaign house in Kabuta area and unlawfully confined them against their wish,” he stated.

Mr Mwale stated that police managed to rescue the victims and conveyed them to Mansa Central Police station where they complained of having been assaulted and money amounting to K 1,000 cash including their mobile cellular phones were grabbed from them.

“Police arrested the assailants only identified as Emmanuel Kasote aged 47 of Spark Extension, Enerst Mwansa aged 27, Kingfred Ng’andu aged 40 and Mufaya Kelly aged 29 all of Mansa District.

The victims were issued with medical report forms while the suspects are detained in Police custody,” he stated.