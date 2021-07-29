YOUNG CHIPATA MAN FOUND DEAD IN DRAINAGE NEAR CENTRAL HOSPITAL

Chipata ~ Thur, 29 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 21-year-old man of Magazine Compound in Chipata has been found dead in a drainage near Chipata Central hospital.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu stated that the deceased Gracious Tembo had a fracture on the right side of the head.

Mr Lungu said the murder is alleged to have occurred between July 27 at about 1900hrs and July 28 at about 0600hrs at Chipata Central

Hospital Area.

He said Tembo’s body was identified by his father Samson Tembo.

Mr Lungu said police have since instituted investigations into the matter.