ACCEPT DEFEAT AFTER AUGUST 12, LUNGU IS WINNING, CHITOTELA TELLS OPPOSITION

Lusaka ~ Fri, 30 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PAMBASHE Constituency PF aspiring candidate Ronald Chitotela has advised the opposition to be magnanimous enough to accept defeat after the August 12 general elections because President Edgar Lungu is winning.

Mr. Chitotela has predicted a 65 percent win for President Edgar Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) in the forthcoming elections.

He said President Lungu’s human centred development agenda proven in sectors such as health, had earned him the Zambian people’s esteem and trust and Mr Chitotela is confident that this would manifest through the ballot.

He said it was clear that the Zambian voters had already made their choice and that the opposition would do well to accept this fact and brace themselves for defeat.

Mr. Chitotela said those who are doubting his prediction of the August 12 poll outcome must take time to inspect the developmental projects countrywide that have been accomplished by President Lungu and the PF government.