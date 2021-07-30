CPJ CONDEMNS UPND CADRES’ ATTACKS ON ZANIS REPORTER

Lusaka ~ Fri, 30 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

THE Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the attacks on Zanis reporter Victor Mwila by violent UPND cadres in Ikelenge last Friday.

CPJ, an international organization that advocates for press freedom, has since urged the Zambia Police Service to quickly conclude investigations in the assault incident of a journalist by opposition UPND cadres and ensure those arrested are prosecuted.

CPJ Africa programme coordinator Angela Quintal condemned the attack on Zambia News and Information Service (ZANIS) reporter Victor Mwila in his line of duty.

Mwila was on 23rd July, 2021 brutally beaten and robbed of his valuables when he was seen photographing United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres who were beating up PF supporters and tearing down ruling party posters in Ikeleng’e District of Northwestern Province. They took his phone, a camera belonging to Government and K1,000 cash.

Ms. Quintal said the perpetrators of the heinous attack should be prosecuted to send a warning to others that violence will not be condoned.

“Journalists must be allowed to do their job safely as they play a critical role in ensuring that citizens remain informed”, said Ms. Quintal.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has since banned the UPND from campaigning in Ikeleng’e District.