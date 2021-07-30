“EXPECT A MAJOR DROP IN MEALIE MEAL PRICES”

Lusaka ~ Fri, 30 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) media director Antonio Mwanza says Zambians should expect a further reduction in the price of mealie meal over the next few days following the release of K3 million to the Zambia National Service for the purchase and processing of maize.

The government yesterday released K3 million to the Zambia National Service (ZNS) for the purchase of maize from farmers, which will be milled and sold to consumers at affordable prices.

Mr. Mwanza has projected mealie meal prices to go below K100 for a 25- kilogramme bag within the next few weeks.

He advised Zambians to consider the global rise in commodity prices due to the adverse effects of the Covid- 19 pandemic, which he said has impacted production.

Mr. Mwanza said the campaign message by the opposition that commodity prices have only risen in Zambia should be dismissed with contempt because citizens of neighbouring countries such as Tanzania are crossing the border to buy essential commodities like fuel from the Zambian side (Nakonde).

He said the PF, under President Edgar Lungu’s leadership, has made strides to cushion the Zambian economy against the full impact of the Covid- 19 pandemic.