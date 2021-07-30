MY GOVT VALUES GOOD ACCOMODATION FOR MEN AND WOMEN IN UNIFORM – LUNGU

Livingstone ~ Fri, 30 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said his government places a high premium on accommodation for military officers.

Speaking in Livingstone today during the commissioning and wings parade for Zambia Air Force officer cadets, President Lungu, whose government has seen the construction of over 4,000 houses for military men and women said it is an understatement to say that his government has improved the working environment of men and women in uniform through infrastructure development.

” Challenges faced such as lack of office space, and recreational amenities have been addressed. My government places a high premium on accommodation for military officers,” President Lungu said.

“That is why housing units have been constructed in various bases. All this is being done through the prudent use of government resources and the phased approach dubbed the ‘water drop theory’. My government appreciates the role the Zambia Defence Force plays in maintaining peace and security in our beloved country. I am equally impressed that our officers have continued to perform exemplary when sent on peace keeping missions abroad. The Zambia Air Force has been repositioned into a more combat effective force capable of carrying out the constitutional mandate of safeguarding the Zambian Air space against all enemy air threats.”