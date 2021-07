Choma ~ Fri, 30 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said he is confident of winning because he has delivered.

Speaking in Simaubi area in Choma yesterday, President Lungu has predicted that while he won with a difference of 27, 000 votes and 100, 000 votes in 2015 and 2016, respectively, he will win with a difference of 500, 000 plus votes in this year’s elections.

He said this is because Zambians have trust in his leadership.