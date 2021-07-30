JOB OPPORTUNITY

RECRUITMENT OF SENIOR JOURNALISM TRAINER
Internews Zambia is seeking to recruit a qualified Senior Journalism Trainer to provide journalism training services to its project in Zambia.
JOB TITLE: Senior Journalism Trainer
JOB TYPE: Full-time
LOCATION: Lusaka, Zambia
SUPERVISOR: Programs Manager
Internews seeks to fill in the position of a Senior Journalism Trainer. The Senior Journalism Trainer will be responsible for developing and delivering journalism training programs to national media outlets. S/he will work with relevant stakeholders to facilitate curricula design, ensuring that they are locally relevant. S/he will work closely with the M&E Specialist to design training evaluations and collect and incorporate feedback to make trainings more effective and responsive to the needs of beneficiaries. S/he will also work closely with the M&E Specialist and project staff to collate information and draft reports on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis as required.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following:
• Develop and implement media training programs – this includes the design and delivery of high-quality media training and mentoring (online and offline) activities that are locally relevant.
• Lead and Conduct training and mentoring of journalists.
• Work with other project trainers and mentors to ensure that mentoring is done in accordance with the guidelines provided and reports on mentoring are provided in a timely manner.
• Maintain close contacts with trainees and support content produced for publication/broadcast under the Internews stipends and ensure it meets high quality standards.
• Maintain close contacts with trainees for ongoing remote mentoring and to ensure their participation in media monitoring and other feedback needs from around the country
• Assist with the selection of small grant recipients, trainers, speakers, etc.
• Maintain close contact with Internews subgrantees and attend their events when relevant.
• Present and moderate events on behalf of Internews.
• Be the focal point between Internews and the Community Radio Stations.
• Assist M&E Specialist in designing evaluations and providing feedback to make trainings more effective and responsive to the needs of beneficiaries.
• Prepare comprehensive training and mentoring reports.
• Assist the project in the preparation of reports. Ensure comprehensive reports are compiled on training activities including participation records and other M&E data as required
• Establish and maintain an active database and strong relationships with Zambia media fraternity
• Propose topics and draft success stories for the Project
• Undertake any other related duties as requested
QUALIFICATIONS
• BA Journalism and/or Communications (minimum)
• 5 years of experience in a reputable media house and journalism trainings/mentoring.
SKILLS
• Knowledge of several of the following issues: Health, digital media, climate change, gender and governance in Zambia
• Experience in producing Human interest stories
• Media savvy with a good knowledge and experience producing content for different digital platform and social media
• Competence in online and radio (voice recording, copy editing, script and sound editing)
• Good research skills Demonstrated computer typing speed and skills in Microsoft Office Suite applications
(Qualified and experienced Zambian female applicants are encouraged to apply)
• Please email your CV and cover letter to ZM-recruitment@internews.org by 5PM, by 9 August 2021.