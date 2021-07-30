JOB OPPORTUNITY

RECRUITMENT OF SENIOR JOURNALISM TRAINER

Internews Zambia is seeking to recruit a qualified Senior Journalism Trainer to provide journalism training services to its project in Zambia.

JOB TITLE​​: Senior Journalism Trainer

JOB TYPE​​: Full-time

LOCATION​: Lusaka, Zambia

SUPERVISOR​: Programs Manager

Internews seeks to fill in the position of a Senior Journalism Trainer. The Senior Journalism Trainer will be responsible for developing and delivering journalism training programs to national media outlets. S/he will work with relevant stakeholders to facilitate curricula design, ensuring that they are locally relevant. S/he will work closely with the M&E Specialist to design training evaluations and collect and incorporate feedback to make trainings more effective and responsive to the needs of beneficiaries. S/he will also work closely with the M&E Specialist and project staff to collate information and draft reports on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis as required.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following:

• Develop and implement media training programs – this includes the design and delivery of high-quality media training and mentoring (online and offline) activities that are locally relevant.

• Lead and Conduct training and mentoring of journalists.

• Work with other project trainers and mentors to ensure that mentoring is done in accordance with the guidelines provided and reports on mentoring are provided in a timely manner.

• Maintain close contacts with trainees and support content produced for publication/broadcast under the Internews stipends and ensure it meets high quality standards.

• Maintain close contacts with trainees for ongoing remote mentoring and to ensure their participation in media monitoring and other feedback needs from around the country

• Assist with the selection of small grant recipients, trainers, speakers, etc.

• Maintain close contact with Internews subgrantees and attend their events when relevant.

• Present and moderate events on behalf of Internews.

• Be the focal point between Internews and the Community Radio Stations.

• Assist M&E Specialist in designing evaluations and providing feedback to make trainings more effective and responsive to the needs of beneficiaries.

• Prepare comprehensive training and mentoring reports.

• Assist the project in the preparation of reports. Ensure comprehensive reports are compiled on training activities including participation records and other M&E data as required

• Establish and maintain an active database and strong relationships with Zambia media fraternity

• Propose topics and draft success stories for the Project

• Undertake any other related duties as requested

QUALIFICATIONS

• BA Journalism and/or Communications (minimum)

• 5 years of experience in a reputable media house and journalism trainings/mentoring.

SKILLS

• Knowledge of several of the following issues: Health, digital media, climate change, gender and governance in Zambia

• Experience in producing Human interest stories

• Media savvy with a good knowledge and experience producing content for different digital platform and social media

• Competence in online and radio (voice recording, copy editing, script and sound editing)

• Good research skills Demonstrated computer typing speed and skills in Microsoft Office Suite applications

(Qualified and experienced Zambian female applicants are encouraged to apply)

• Please email your CV and cover letter to ZM-recruitment@internews.org by 5PM, by 9 August 2021.