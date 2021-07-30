KBF SHOULD STOP DEMEANING WOMEN – MUMBI PHIRI



Lusaka ~ Fri, 30 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

THE Patriotic Front (PF) former Deputy Secretary General Mumbi Phiri has described former party member Kelvin Fube Bwalya, as a malicious frustrated twit.

Mrs Phiri was reacting to Mr Bwalya’s claims which suggested that President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, does not have the interest at heart of picking his successor but only interested in appointing old women.

Mrs Phiri wondered whether the UPND running mate Mutale Nalumango was any younger than the PF running mate NKANDU LUO.

“ Kelvin Bwalya must a be a twit, he is accusing President Lungu of picking older women at the expense of passing the mantle to the next generation and a youthful leader.” Mrs Phiri charged.

Mr Bwalya was speaking during a radio phone in programme where he maliciously accused the PF government of failing the Zambian people.

Mrs Phiri explained that Mr Bwalya is a political flop and chancer who failed to make a grade in the PF.

Mrs Phiri rubbished Mr Bwalya’s allegations suggesting that the PF were planning evil against him.

The former deputy Secretary General further described Mr Bwalya’s personal attacks on President Lungu as moribund and vile.