KWACHA GAIN TO BENEFIT ZAMBIANS

Lusaka ~ 30 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

THE continued appreciation of the kwacha is reflective of the sound monetary policies being implemented by the government, and the benefits of a stronger currency will unquestionably trickle down to ordinary citizens.

The kwacha has been appreciating steadily since 18th July 2021, today trading at K19 against the US Dollar, from almost K23 about a week ago.

The sustained appreciation of the kwacha is set to have a positive impact on the country’s rate of inflation, as exchange rate is one of the major determinants of commodity pricing.

If the exchange rate is falling, the general price level will gradually reduce too.

Companies and individuals doing business, especially import based, will reap from the shift in the exchange rate and will in turn be able to create employment for many Zambians.