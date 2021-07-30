OLD SIMON MWANSA KAPWEPWE AIRPORT IS NOW PETER ZUZE AIR FORCE BASE

Livingstone ~ Fri, 30 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has also authorized the renaming of the old Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Livingstone to Peter Zuze Air Force Base.

The airport has been named after Zambia’s first indigenous Zambia Air Force commander Lt Gen Peter Zuze.

“I have authorised the handing-over of the old Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport and all associated infrastructure to the Zambia Air Force. The new base will be called the Peter Zuze Air Force base after the first indigenous air commander LT General Peter Zuze. I believe this will extend the operational reach of the air force within and beyond the boundaries,” President Lungu said in Livingstone during the commissioning and wings parade for new ZAF recruits.

Similarly, the Head of State has authorised the conversion of the airport at Zambia Air Force Samora Machel base to be used by civil aircraft in order to promote tourism investment and overall economic growth in the northern sector.

“With this move, I am confident that northern province is poised for economic success,” he said.

President Lungu also said he was happy that the Zambia Air Force has increased accident-free flying hours from two thousand to over ten thousand within the shortest period of time.