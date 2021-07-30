PRESIDENT LUNGU HAS LIVED UP TO HIS CONVICTION OF LEAVING NO ONE BEHIND – LUMPA

Lusaka ~ Fri, 30 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has lived up to his conviction of leaving no one behind in national development, says former Airtel managing director Charity Lumpa.

Ms. Lumpa, who is also a financial expert, acknowledged that the economic scores under the Patriotic Front (PF) government have been felt by the majority Zambians in all parts of the country.

She said it is because of this that Zambians should give President Lungu and the ruling party another term in office for the continuation and sustenance of development.

She urged the private sector to take advantage of the prevailing favourable economic conditions to create employment for more Zambians, and complement government’s efforts to attain a robust economy.

Ms. Lumpa said the PF government has tackled unemployment tirelessly, and that with increased private sector participation, the positive results will be enhanced.