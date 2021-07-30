STAY AWAY FROM POLITICS, BE LOYAL AND PATRIOTIC, PRESIDENT LUNGU URGES NEW ZAF RECRUITS

Livingstone ~ Fri, 30 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has urged new Zambia Air Force recruits who have been commissioned today in Livingstone to stay away from politics and remain loyal and patriotic to Zambia.

President Lungu said a few unruly elements should not be allowed to destabilize the peace of the nation.

“I wish to urge the graduating officers on parade to remain loyal and patriotic. Be professional and well disciplined. I further implore you to steer clear of politics,” he said.

“Let us not allow a few unruly elements to destabilise our great nation which was built on the ideology of ‘One Zambia, One Nation’ as coined by President Kaunda. Let us all continue to promote and protect the interest of mother Zambia and her people.”