43 ARRESTED, OFFENSIVE WEAPONS RECOVERED DURING NIGHT RAID BY POLICE

Lusaka ~ Sat, 31 Jul 2021

Police in Lusaka have arrested 43 people, among them three women, and recovered a number of offensive weapons in Lusaka.

Police have also arrested 4 in connection with the murder of two (2) Patrotic Front(PF) members were murdered by UPND caders in Lusaka.

Police also recovered offensive weapons from the 43 arrested which includes machetes, catapults, knives and military uniforms.

This was after a night raid on some areas in Lusaka by officers from the Zambia Police Service.

Lusaka Police Commissioner of police, Lackson Sakala is expected to hold a press briefing today to give more details and display the recovered offensive weapons.