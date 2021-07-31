THEY ARE BLOOD-THIRSTY, RUTHLESS THUGS THAT KILL WITHOUT SHAME

Two Patriotic Front supporters were yesterday brutally killed in Kanyama compound by UPND cadres. Deputy Inspector General of Police Mrs Charity Katanga issued a statement in the morning expressing shock at the grizzly murder of the two ruling party cadres.

The images shared of the two lifeless bodies of the PF supporters are heartbreaking. They were nearly cut to pieces, heads severed with machetes, the pictures are simply horrific! You can’t even think a human being can do such a thing to another human being.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia is also utterly shocked! It’s now almost the end of the day, what has come out of the UPND? The leader of the party is going about his business like nothing serious has happened! Is this how leaders behave? I think we are expecting too much from this UPND; they’ve never condemned violence of their thugs anyway and they will never do. Their leader endorses it. It’s only last week Friday when the UPND cadres in Ikelenge beat up their friends from PF at the market just simply because they support the ruling party; these cadres even went further and attacked an innocent journalist who was just doing his job.

With these events, we are sure that Zambians and others out of this country now know which party is at the centre of violence. Their survival is clearly hinged on how many of their friends they hack to death and their leader, HH, is quiet about it. The Committee to Protect Journalists, an international body that speaks on behalf of journalists worldwide, has since issued an alert about the thuggery of the UPND, and now the whole world knows the truth about it.

Violence must be condemned, regardless of where it’s coming from and who the victims may be.

President Edgar Lungu has been very consistent on that; he does not tolerate violence from anywhere and those in his party who commit such crimes are made to face the law. There’s precedence to this fact as there’s a PF cadre serving a two-year jail sentence because of violence.