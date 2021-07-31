BRITISH ENVOY NICHOLAS WOOLLEY CONDEMNS UPND VIOLENCE AGAINST PF SUPPORTERS

Lusaka ~ Sat, 31 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

British High Commissioner Nicholas Woolley has condemned escalated UPND violence against innocent citizens and Patriotic Front (PF) sympathisers.

Mr Woolley was speaking on Millennium Radio live programme in Lusaka on Wednesday.

He said it was rather disappointing to see the two political parties engage in fierce physical fights than propagating issue based discourse.

He was quick to mention that the British Government does not take sides in supporting a particular political party in an election.

Mr Woolley pointed out that his government was only interested in a smooth electoral process and does not interfere with the Constitutional provisions of any sovereign nation.

“We condemn the violence between the UPND and the PF this must not prevail nor encouraged. My Government will not take side nor favour a particular party in this general election,” Mr Woolley said.

The UPND’s several attacks on PF sympathisers have been fatal raising concerns among members of the public and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ).