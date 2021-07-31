GRIZZLY MURDER: UPND THUGS MURDER 2 PF MEMBERS IN KANYAMA

Lusaka ~ Sat, 31 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A grizzly murder has been recorded in Kanyama where two PF members have been brutally killed by UPND thugs, among them a woman.

The murder that happened on Friday has left Deputy Inspector General of Police Charity Katanga shocked and wondering why some political parties have embraced thuggery as a way of conducting politics.

“Police have noted with horror the grizzly murder of two members of the Patriotic Front by thugs believed to be United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres. What happened in Kanyama Compound yesterday, Friday July 30, 2021 where suspected UPND thugs are reported to have murdered two PF supporters signifies how some political parties have embraced thuggery as a way of conducting politics,” Mrs Katanga stated.

She stated that the deceased identified as Danny Chingangu aged between 23 and 30 and Teddy, other names not known, aged between 20 and 30 both of unknown house numbers in Kanyama Compound, who are members of the PF were gruesomely murdered by UPND cadres.

“Police received a report from members of the public around 16:30 hours that two people had been killed at the Patriotic Front camp located at Kanyama ward 13 along Mbasela road within Kanyama Compound. Police rushed to the scene and dispersed the cadres and found two dead bodies of male persons. It was reported that PF party members were preparing meals and having lunch at their camp when a group of suspected UPND cadres attacked them with machetes and other sharp instruments,” Mrs Katanga stated.

She stated that the victims sustained multiple deep cuts all over their bodies and died instantly.

“Four suspects identified as Francis Chabala aged 21, Samson Mumba aged 29, Namushi Chikunona (female) aged 24 and Geoffrey Chikoti age not known were arrested and detained in Police custody. Investigations into the matter continue. Bodies of the deceased were deposited in the University Teaching Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem. It is disappointing that lives of people have to be lost just because of politics. Such kind of desparation shall not be condoned,” Mrs Katanga stated.

She stated that such acts will not be tolerated.

“This is unprecedented brutality bordering on sheer savagery and lack of respect for human life. Such criminality shall not be tolerated. Police shall ensure that all those that took part in this savagery killings will be brought to book,” Mrs Katanga stated.