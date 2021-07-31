HH CAN KILL JUST TO BE IN POWER, SAYS CK

Nchelenge ~ Sat, 31 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) member Chishimba Kambwili has warned the electorate against voting for opposition UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, saying he would even kill to be in power.

Speaking during door-to-door campaigns in Nchelenge District of Luapula Province, Mr Kambwili, who is also former NDC leader, said he has evidence that the United Party for National Development (UPND) only intended to use him to win votes in regions where its leader Hakainde Hichilema was unpopular, and thereafter, eliminate him.

He said he had heard with his own ears, Hichilema conduct discussions with other party officials to use him (Kambwili), and later fire him, or kill him if the Constitution did not provide for a vice president to be fired.

Mr Kambwili asked the electorate to judge for themselves whether someone who had stolen the people’s wealth in the privatisation process, could be trusted with greater national assets, to which the crowd responded in disagreement.

Mr Kambwili reminded the crowd that when late former president Frederick Chiluba entrusted HH to manage the privatisation process, the now opposition leader deliberately undervalued key companies like Mansa Batteries and Kawambwa Tea for his selfish gain to amass his own wealth.