KANYAMA MURDER SHOCKS ECZ: “UPND’S KILLING OF 2 PF SUPPORTERS A VIOLATION OF ELECTORAL CODE OF CONDUCT”

Lusaka ~ Sat, 31 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has warned opposition political parties that are fuelling violence in the run up to the August 12 general elections to stop the practice.

Two Patriotic Front (PF) supporters were yesterday brutally murdered by UPND cadres in Lusaka’s Kanyama Township. This gruesome murder has left Deputy Police Inspector General Charity Katanga and the ECZ totally shocked.

The commission said the murder of the two ruling party supporters by United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres is barbaric and a violation of the Electoral Code of Conduct.

ECZ acting Chief Electoral Officer Royd Katongo said in a statement that the commission has since instituted investigations in the gruesome incident, and that appropriate action would be taken against all those involved.

The opposition UPND has in the recent past days been at the centre of violent activities, earning themselves a campaign ban in Ikeleng’e District of Northwestern Province where they assaulted a state media reporter, beating him up and robbing him of cash and other valuables.