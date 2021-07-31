I WAS WARNED NOT TO WORK WITH HH BUT I DIDN’T LISTEN – KAMBWILI

Nchelenge ~ Sat, 31 Jul 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

FORMER National Democratic Congress (NDC) president Chishimba Kambwili says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema is the worst tribalist the country has ever had and that he did not listen when he was warned not to work with him.

Mr Kambwili said HH has successfully brainwashed the majority of the electorate in outhern Province to believe that only Tongas should be voted into any office.

He said since HH took over the leadership of the United Party for National Development (UPND), there has never been any candidate belonging to a different tribe who has been elected in to office in Southern Province.

He said voters need to see HH for the tribalist he is and deny him access to State House to avoid plunging the country into tribal conflict.

And Mr Kambwili has regreted not having listened to the likes of Geoffrey Mwamba and Canisius Banda when they warned him not to work with HH when he was still NDC leader.

He said had he listened to the two former UPND vice presidents, he would not have wasted his time with HH.