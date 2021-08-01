FARMERS THANK LUNGU FOR KEEPING HIS WORD ON PROMPT PAYMENTS FOR PRODUCE

Masaiti ~ Sun, 1 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

FARMERS have applauded President Edgar Lungu for fulfilling his promise to ensure that they receive payment for maize sold to the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) on delivery.

Some farmers talked to in Masaiti commended the President and the Patriotic Front (PF) government for addressing their concerns of delayed payments, and were elated that their greatest challenge was a thing of the past.

In April, the Head of State directed the Ministry of Agriculture to pay farmers on the spot, after delivery of their produce. He said he would not relent until farmers received payments and farming inputs on time every marketing and farming season, respectively.

Under the leadership of President Lungu, the PF government has recorded unprecedented bumper harvests of maize, which has in turn stabilised food security.

Additionally, the proportion of farmers using improved agricultural techniques such as fertilizer has radically increased from from 25.6 percent in 2012 to 63.2 in 2019 percent.