FISHERMEN RETRIEVE BODY OF COLLEAGUE WHO DROWNED IN MAKOMA DAM

Ndola ~ Sun, 1 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The body of a 78-year-old man who drowned in the Makoma dam while fishing on 24th July, 2021 has been retrieved.

Godfrey Kaluba drowned alongside his friend identified as Simon Bwalya, 66, after their canoe capsized due to waves.

However, a passerby managed to rescue Simon Bwalya but the body of Godfrey Kaluba could not be found until yesterday.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed the retrieval of the body by some fisherman.

Mr. Chushi said the body was seen floating on the dam and eventually retrieved by the fishermen who are camped there.

“Be informed that the body was seen floating on the dam by the fishermen who are camped around the dam and was eventually retrieved,” Mr. Chushi said.