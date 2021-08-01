HRC CONDEMNS KILLING OF 2 PF CADRES, CALLS FOR STIFF PUNISHMENT AGAINST PERPETRATORS

Lusaka ~ Sun, 1 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

THE Human Rights Commission (HRC) has strongly condemned the killing of two PF supporters by brutal UPND thugs in Lusaka’s Kanyama Township.

The commission said perpetrators of the horrendous crime must be punished to deter would- be offenders.

Two ruling Patriotic Front (PF) supporters were on July 30, 2021 brutally attacked and murdered by opposition UPND cadres. One of the victims had his head severed, leaving the body a shocking sight.

HRC spokesperson Mwelwa Muleya said it was extremely regrettable that the apparent politically motivated murders happened barely three days after the commission called on all political party leaders to order their supporters to lay down their weapons and desist from all forms of violence.

This morning, the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) acknowledged killing the two PF supporters, citing provocation by the ruling party members, and swore to protect their (UPND) votes with blood.