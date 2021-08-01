JOB OPPORTUNITY



RECRUITMENT OF SENIOR ACCOUNTANT

Internews Zambia is seeking to recruit a qualified Accountant to provide accounting services to its project in Zambia.

JOB TITLE​: Senior Accountant

JOB TYPE​: Full-time

LOCATION​: Lusaka, Zambia

SUPERVISOR​: Finance and Administration Manager

Overview: The Accountant is responsible for providing finance & accounting services to all programmes managed by Internews in Zambia. She/He is also responsible for keeping proper supporting documentation for all transactions and implementing Internews policies and procedures. The position works closely with the Finance and Administration Manager to ensure that programmes are compliant at all levels with Funders’ rules and regulations. The Accountant also works with other Internews staff in the Regional office in Kenya and at HQ in the USA. This is a position which requires sound accounting technical knowledge and skills.

MAIN DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

Accounting

• Responsible for recording transactions in Unit 4 BW in a timely manner.

• Review all payments requests, verify and validate all documents submitted for payment. This involves the writing of checks, payment vouchers and attaching relevant supporting documentation for review and certification of the Finance and Administration Manager.

• Make payments to meeting participants as required.

• Ensure all procurement procedures and documentation are in place before processing payments.

• Conduct banking transactions, including depositing and collecting

bank statements, processing wire transfers, converting currencies from one account to another.

• Review reconciliation of the petty cash accounts for replenishment

as required

• Prepare the staff payroll.

• Ensure vouchers are all correctly signed off and that no supporting documentation is missing. Responsible for follow-up and supply of documentation, if required after Regional Program Accountant (RPA) review.

• Maintain the payment tracker and ensure all payments are listed numerically.

• Review reconciliation of the petty cash account for replenishment as required

• Overseeing and monitoring business advances to the project staff, vendors’ vetting, and accruals.

• Manage tax returns, annual returns, staff deductions.

• Maintaining the Fixed Asset inventory using UNIT 4 BW (Business World)

• Responsible for cash and bank reconciliations, as well as

• Ensure compliance with USAID rules and regulations and other relevant donor stipulations for all financial processes.

• Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Degree in Accounting or equivalent.

• At least 2-3 years of operational/financial experience, preferably in a business or not-for-profit environment.

SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

• Excellent written and spoken English communication skills.

• Excellent Information technology skills (including Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word, and Finance systems).

• Willingness and ability to learn and apply new concepts and systems, including new financial and administration software as appropriate.

• Respect for confidentiality; affinity with Internews core values, objectives and beliefs.

• A flexible and enthusiastic approach to work with the ability to be part of a team.

• Excellent organizational skills. Demonstrated ability to follow tasks through to completion.

• Self-starter. Ability to work independently.

• Multi-tasker; capable of working on multiple projects at one time.

• Ability to keep accurate records and statistics.

• Attention to detail and a conscientious attitude.

• Awareness of administrative and financial regulations and how to apply them to daily workflows.

(Qualified and experienced Zambian female applicants are encouraged to apply)

• Please email your CV and cover letter to ZM-recruitment@internews.org by 5PM, by 9 August 2021.