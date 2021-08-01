LUNGU ORDERS DEPLOYMENT OF ARMY, ZNS AND ZAF OFFICERS TO HELP ZAMBIA POLICE IN MAINTAINING PEACE

Lusaka ~ Sun, 1 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has ordered the deployment of defense forces to help the Zambia Police service in dealing with the security situation in the country ahead of august polls.

President Lungu has allowed the Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force and Zambia National Service to help the Zambia Police to conduct patrols across the ten provinces.

In a statement shared on his official Facebook, President Lungu said maintaining law and order is a daily chore of the police, but sometimes they need help from other security wings.

The head of state says he has taken this step in order to ensure that the electoral process which is the work of the Electoral Commission of Zambia is not interfered with.

Mr. Lungu noted that the events in Kanyama where two people were allegedly killed in political violence makes it a sad development and it must not be allowed to happen anywhere in the country.

“I’m sad not because the victims were members of my party, but because they were Zambians who didn’t deserve to die in that manner. People die for political freedom, just like our forefathers did in order to win us freedom from our colonisers, but no-one should die for exercising their democratic freedom. Democracy is a battle of ideas, and we should keep it that way. We should not allow what happened in Kanyama to be repeated anywhere else in our country,” he said.

President Lungu has stated that he expects all political players to exercise maximum restraint, even under provocation and allow the law to take its course during this period before, during and after the elections.

“We cannot shed any more blood. I expect all political players to exercise maximum restraint, even under provocation and allow the law to take its course.Let us not forget who we are – one Zambia, one nation,” President Lungu stated.