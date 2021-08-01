NDOLA MAN BRUTALLY MURDERED BY UNKNOWN PEOPLE

Ndola ~ Sun, 1 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 66-year-old man of Ndola has allegedly been murdered by unknown people for reasons police are yet to establish.

Francis Bilingani, 66, of House number 1672 Kaloko Compound was found dead with multiple head injuries with blood oozing from his left eye.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi said the deceased is reported to have been coming from drinking beer at an unknown tavern.

He said the deceased’s body was found along the road and was then rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“The body was discovered by passersby, who later informed the deceased’s son who identified the body as that of his father. Police went to the scene and found the body with multiple head injuries and blood oozing from the left eye,” Mr. Chushi said.

He said preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased was beaten by unknown people, which could have resulted to his death.

Mr. Chushi stated that police in Ndola have launched investigations in the matter to bring the people behind the murder to book.