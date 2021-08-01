WE SHALL DEFEND OUR VOTES WITH BLOOD, SAYS UPND AS IT CONFIRMS BEING BEHIND MURDER OF PF CADRES N IN LUSAKA

Lusaka ~ Sun, 1 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

THE opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has confirmed murdering two PF cadres in Lusaka’s Kanyama Constituency and vowed to defend their votes with blood.

The UPND has twisted the story claiming that ruling Patriotic Front (PF) cadres deliberately provoked their supporters in Kanyama, but that cadres from the opposition party overpowered them (PF), leaving two dead. This was posted on Facebook in an apparent attempt to justify the killing of other human beings.

“If they (PF) think we will behave the way we did in past years, they’re joking because this time around it’s tit for tat! Ni kolwe nembwa! We will defend our votes with blood,” the UPND posted on one of its pages.

The opposition party swore to teach the ruling PF a “lesson” by “disciplining” them with force.

The UPND has been involved in a spate of violent attacks on the ruling party, just days before the August 12 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has warned of action again parties that are violating the Electoral Code of Conduct. The Commission has the authority to disqualify any party that is proven to perpetuate violence in the run up to the elections.