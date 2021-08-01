UPND THUGS KILL ANOTHER PF CADRE IN KABWATA

Lusaka ~ Sun, 1 Aug 2021

The UPND have continued on their violent mission and on Saturday evening were involved in the murder of a PF youth identified as Kennedy.

Kennedy aged 27 was a victim of the UPND thugs’ violent attack in Kabwata and leaves behind a wife.

Kabwata Constituency Chairman Mr Trevor Ngandu alias Uncle-T confirmed the sad development and has called on the Zambia Police to intensify patrols to avert further loss of innocent lives at the hands of the UPND.

On Friday, UPND cadres in Kanyama killed two PF supporters.

This is according to a statement issued by PF Kabwata Constituency office.