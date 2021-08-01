VOTE FOR LEADERS WHO HAVE INTERESTS OF PEOPLE AT HEART, PRESIDENT LUNGU URGES ZAMBIANS

Mulobezi ~ Sun, 1 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has stressed the importance of voting for leaders who have the interests of the Zambian people at heart.

And the President has promised to continue funding m women and youth to ensure they attain economic independence as these are the backbone of the economy.

Speaking to large crowds that turned up during his visit to Sichili Market in Mulobezi District of Western Province last week, President Lungu said the Patriotic Front was committed to constantly improving the lives of ordinary Zambians.

“It’s important to choose leaders who will represent you and your interests. Be careful not to vote for leaders who are promoting violence”, he said.

President Lungu assured the marketeers at Sichili Market that he would return after his August 12 election victory to refurbish their trading place.

He said he would ensure that development is taken to every corner of the province, and that no one would be left out.

The President arrived at Sichili Market to a thunderous welcome.