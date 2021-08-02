4 DIE IN NAKONDE-BOUND MBWEE BUS ACCIDENT

Shiwang’andu ~ Mon, 2 Aug 2021

FOUR people died on the spot in a road accident that left 42 other passengers seriously injured as 14 escaped unhurt, police said.

The accident that occurred on Sunday afternoon involved a Mbwe Motors bus bound for Nakonde and a Tanzanian truck.

Road Transport and Safety Agency (RTSA) Head of Public Relations Fredrick Mubanga confirmed in a statement that the accident happened in Shiwang’andu.

He said preliminary investigations into the accident have established that the driver of the bus with registration mark AIC61ZM lost control after trying to avoid acollision with the oncoming truck.

Mr Mubanga stated that the RTSA Global Positioning System report indicates that the driver of the bus was moving at over 100Km/h at the time of the accident against the posted speed limit of 60Km/h.

The public will be made aware of the findings of the road crash and appropriate action will be taken on the driver or the company once investigations conclude, he added.

The agency has cautioned all public service vehicle drivers to exercise maximum caution on the road to avoid preventable road traffic accidents.

And Muchinga Province police commissioner Lizzie Machina said the accident happened when driver of the Scania truck and trailer numbers T 382 ADV and T546 AGS, driven by Hussein MVUNGI, 29, failed to keep to his nearside which led to the bus hitting into the rear right side of the trailer of the oncoming Scania truck and in the process lost control, careered off the road and plunged into a dry stream.

Ms. Machina said due to the impact of the accident on the Bus Registration Number AIC 61 belonging to Mbwe motors which was being driven by Nathan Mwendapole, 44, four passengers died on the spot.

She has identified the deceased persons as Jona Phiri, 45, Dickson Kaonga, 39, Hope Kabwe, 26 while the fourth is yet to be identified.

“Bodies of the deceased were deposited at Chinsali Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination,” Ms. Machina said.

Credit: Chete FM