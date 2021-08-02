GOVT TAKES UP FUNERAL EXPENSES FOR 6 NAKONDE ACCIDENT VICTIMS

Lusaka ~ Mon, 2 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government through the Office of the Vice President will take up funeral expenses for all the people who died in an accident involving a Nakonde bound bus and a Tanzanian registered Scania Truck yesterday.

Six people died on the spot while 40 others including a bus driver escaped with serious injuries in a road traffic accident which happened at Kanakashi village about 45 kilometers north of Shiwangándu District along Great North Road.

DMMU National Coordinator Mr. Chanda Kabwe has announced that government will provide coffins and other logistical support to the funeral houses to ease the burden on the families.

Mr. Kabwe has since directed the DMMU Regional Coordinator for Muchinga Province and Shiwang’andu District Commissioner who is also the District Disaster Management Committee Chairperson to collaborate and quickly submit the budget to his office for all the funeral expenses.

The National Coordinator has further directed the Regional Coordinator and Chinsali District Commissioner to work with the District Health Director to ensure that survivors of the accident who may require evacuation are helped.

He said the regional office should also provide food to Chinsali General Hospital to cater for all the relatives of the survivors who are looking after their patients at the hospital.

Mr. Kabwe also has sympathized with the deceased families for the huge loss of lives and wished them God’s comfort during this difficult time.

He said government is concerned with the increased number of road traffic accidents that have continued to claim precious lives of people in large numbers.

He explained that government through his Unit will take up the funeral expenses for the Nakonde bound bus accident as it falls in the category of what could be considered as a disaster.

“To all the bereaved families, please accept my government’s deepest condolences for the untimely death of your beloved ones. As government, we sympathized with you and we will ensure that all the funeral expenses are taken care of,” Mr. Kabwe stated.

Mr. Kabwe has since cautioned motorists especially public transport drivers and truck drivers to be cautious on the road to avoid causing accidents that have continued to claim precious lives of people.

He said government has continued to do its part to reduce road traffic accidents by upgrading and expanding roads across the country.

This is according to a statement issued by DMMU senior communications officer Mathews Musukwa.