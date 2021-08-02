HH WELCOMES DEPLOYMENT OF SOLDIERS TO HELP MAINTAIN PEACE AND SECURITY

Lusaka ~ Mon, 2 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s order that soldiers from Zambia Army, Zambia Air Force and Zambia National Service be deployed to help maintain peace and security ahead of the August 12 elections.

Following a spate of violence that has left two PF cadres dead in Kanyama, President Lungu ordered that the defence forces beef up maintenance of peace and security in the country.

“I wish to note the deployment of the Zambia Armed Forces, alongside our Zambian Law Enforcement officers, as we defend the constitution of Zambia. As citizens prepare to choose their leaders in elections next week on the 12th August 2021, we are reminded that the Zambian Armed Forces have always acted to defend our democracy and our people. That is their constitutional obligation,” Mr Hichilema said.

“Our Forces have an impeccable history in defence of constitutionalism since our independence, and through transitional periods in 1991, and 2011. And so I urge citizens across the country to remain calm and confident that our men and women in uniform will carry out their duties with the utmost diligence, dedication and impartiality, to allow for free, fair and transparent elections in the coming days.”

He urged the Armed Forces deployed to deliver fairness and justice in the way they will perform their duties amongst their civilian compatriots.