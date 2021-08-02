TITO MBOWENI DONATES R250,000 AND VEHICLES TO HICHILEMA’S CAMPAIGN

Lusaka ~ Mon, 2 Aug 2021

SOUTH African Minister of Finance Titho Mboweni has bankrolled UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s presidential campaign with a staggering R250, 000 and two vehicles.

UPND impeccable sources disclosed in Lusaka today that Mboweni selected an Isuzu and Ford Ranger Pickups which were given to Mr Hichilema recently.

Mubita Nawa confided in some PF supporters saying Hichilema has the support of the South African Minister of Finance.

There is a long list of funders from Russia, Asia and some from a neighbouring country.

More details later…