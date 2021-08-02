ZAMBIANS AREN’T LOOKING FOR A MAGICIAN BUT SOMEONE LIKE LUNGU WHO WALKS THE TALK – BELEMU

Lusaka ~ Mon, 2 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Former UPND Mbabala Member of Parliament Ephraim Belemu has said Zambians are not looking for magicians who are promising change things within hours once elected

Speaking at the PF virtual rally on Sunday, Mr Belemu urged Zambians not to attempt changing government because this would slow down implementation of development projects.

He said Zambians are not looking for a magician in a president but a person like President Edgar Lungu, who is able to walk the talk.

Mr Belemu said that the UPND is a political party on paper which is allegedly only interested in destroying and dividing Zambia.

He said that is why they always want to portray themselves white while denting other people’s image.