ZAMSORT DIRECTORS FACE JAIL FOR CONTEMPT OF COURT

Lusaka ~ Mon, 2 Aug 2021

Zamsort Limited and its director Rajendrakumar Patel are facing jail for contempt after the Lusaka High Court granted Zambia Mineral Exchange Corporation Limited (ZAMEX) leave to issue committal proceedings for them to be sent to prison.

This was after Zamsort Limited and Patel disobeyed an order which restrained them from interfering with ZAMEX’s use, possession, operation and management of the plant, equipment and mining licences No 8248-HQ-SML and 23243-HQ-SEL at Kalaba Mine in Mwinilunga, North Western Province.

In an order signed by a judge at the Lusaka High Court Commercial registry, the judge granted leave to issue committal proceedings for contempt of court against Zamsort and Patel after considering and reading the affidavit by Zambia Mineral Exchange Corporation Limited director Brian Chisala.

“And that the grant of leave herein should also operate as a restraint to the continuation of the disobeying of the order granted by this court and a notice of the existence of the said order for injunction to Handa Resources Limited,” the order further read.

“It is further ordered that the order for leave herein sought should also reinstate the applicant’s acquired rights under the lease agreement by annulling the purported abandonment, ceding and transfer of the mining tenements to Handa Resources Limited.”

In its application for leave to commence committal proceedings, ZAMEX stated that the alleged contemnors, Zamsort and Patel, be committed to prison or suffer such sanctions as is appropriately determined by the court for disobeying an order of interim injunction made on February 12, this year.

The court ordered in the interim injunction that the respondents were restrained from breaching Clause No (ii) of the Plant Lease Agreement dated May 4, 2020 between ZAMEX and the respondent by interfering in or with the applicant’s use, possession, and management of the plant, equipment and the two mining licences until determination by the arbitration of the dispute.

The applicants also asked the court to restrain Zamsort and Patel from continuing with or otherwise insisting upon a termination agreement by notice until determination by arbitration of the dispute.

ZAMEX also submitted that Zamsort and Patel disobeyed the interim injunction by causing Zamsort to apply for the abandonment of small scale licence No 8248-HQ-SML and decommissioning of the Kalaba Mine on May 10, 2021 to the Mines Safety Department of the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development knowing fully well that the said application has the effect of interfering with their use, possession, operation and management of the plant, equipment and mining licences in issue.

ZAMEX added that the respondent also disobeyed the court order by ceding the subject mining tenements in favour of the other mining exploration licence No 19906-HQ-LEL and subsequently transferring the licence previously covered by the subject mining licence No 8248-HQ-SML to a related entity, Handa Resources, a company where Patel is a director and shareholder.

The applicant further stated that the Zamsort and Patel disobeyed the interim injunction by causing the cancellation of the subject mining licence so as to terminate the Plant Lease Agreement which act is prohibited by the order for injunction in place.

Meanwhile, Chisala in his affidavit filed in court, said the application for abandonment was filed by a Mr Lukonde, on the instruction of Patel.

He said Patel was aware of the existence of the order of injunction but disobeyed it.