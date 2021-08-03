25-YEAR-OLD KAZUNGULA MAN HANDS SELF TO POLICE AFTER KILLING 17-YEAR-OLD WIFE

Kazungula ~ Tue, 3 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A 25-year-old man of Kazungula District has handed himself to Police for killing his wife.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that Moses Mubukwanu led the police to the scene.

“Police in Kazungula District of Southern Province recieved a report of murder from Moses Mubukwanu aged 25 years of Mujala village in Nsinde area in Chief Musokotwana area who reported himself to the police that he had beaten his wife identified as Prudence Mweene aged 17 to death. The suspect led police to the crime scene where he left the body of the victim in a nearby bush close to Mujala village,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that police found sticks stained with blood at the scene.

“Struggle marks were observed at the scene and sticks stained with blood alleged to have been used in the act as well as a torn pant stained with blood were picked from the scene. The body was found with multiple bruises. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the suspect beat up his wife on allegations that she had gone to church on 01st August, 2021, but only returned home on 2nd August, 2021 around 08:00 hours, ” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the murder occurred yesterday between 08:00 hours and 16: 00 hours in Mujala village of Nsinde area of Kazungula District.

Mrs Katongo stated that Police have picked the body of the deceased and deposited it in Batoka Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.