I CAN’T BE TRIBAL, MY CHILDREN ARE MANDAS FROM THE EAST – PROF LUO

Chipata ~ Tue, 3 Aug 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF presidential running mate Professor Nkandu Luo says there is need to continue reminding Zambians about the importance of peace and

unity.

And Prof Luo says she cannot be tribal because her children are from Eastern Province when she is from a different Province.

Prof Luo said it is good that President Lungu has upheld the One Zambia, One Nation motto.

“President Lungu has shown the way that we the Patriotic Front want to take Zambia to a different level and what I would like, is to remind the President that, all the Zambians are looking at us to deliver and we need to hit the ground running. And for us to do this, we need to remind the Zambian people about the importance of unity, united we stand divided we fall,” she said.

Prof Luo said she will always stand by President Lungu in promoting unity.

She said tribalism should not be promoted.

“My children are from Eastern Province, so how do I start talking about tribe in my home? I carry the name Luo because in health, you are allowed when you become a doctor to keep your maiden name, but my children are Mandas, they are not Luos, so how do I start talking about a tribe in my home? One of my brothers is married to a Lozi, I have got another brother who is married to a Tonga, so these things (tribalism) must not even be there because of the intermarriages that are taking place now,” Prof Luo said.

She was speaking when she featured on Breeze FM’s political hour programme yesterday.